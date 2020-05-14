It's all consuming.
Get Lost in Riverdale With Comixology's Linewide Archie Sale

Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Were you confused with the entire last season of Sabrina? Are you already craving more Jughead Joes with Riverdale’s finale? Do what to know more about Katy Keene? No worries, Comixology has got you covered. Every title under the Archie umbrella is currently on sale.

This is a great opportunity to jump into some less familiar adventures of the Archie-verse. Everything in the Afterlife series is phenomenal. The art, the writing, the thrills, all of it. Jughead: The Hunger is absolutely my favorite. Blossoms 666 is really fun also if you want to get into the twisted side of Riverdale’s gruesome twosome.

There’s plenty of traditional Archie too. I’m working my way the golden and silver age books right now. Archie: 1941 is a really nice evolution of that representing past and present. But you won’t misstep on any title you choose to get into.

Sale ends June 1.

