Get Logitech's G Pro Hero Gaming Mouse for $50 and Click on Things Real Good

Logitech G Pro Hero Gaming Mouse | $50 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Logitech G Pro Hero Gaming Mouse | $50 | Amazon

When it comes to gaming mice, companies are always trying to reinvent the wheel. So many of them have sharp edges and huge extra buttons in bizarre places, making them look like a science experiment gone wrong. If you want a mouse with none of that nonsense, but all of the functionality, Logitech’s G Pro Hero is a great way to go. Currently on sale for $50 at Amazon, this mouse retains that classic design while providing you with six customizable buttons. Other features include durable mechanical switches, a 25K sensor, and customizable lights, making this a good all around gaming mouse at a reasonable price.

