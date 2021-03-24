Get LG's 27" UltraGear Monitor And an Xbox Controller for $347

27" UltraGear Monitor Image : Giovanni Colantonio

27" UltraGear Monitor | $347 | BuyDig



‘Tis the season to upgrade your home gaming setup. With tech deals going left and right, you’ll find no shortage of options when it comes to things like monitors. Here’s another one to add on to your list of possible purchases. The 27" LG UltraGear gaming monitor is on sale at BuyDig. You can get the monitor and an Xbox controller for $347, which is a wild deal.

Advertisement

To make this work, you’ll need to add both the monitor and an Xbox controller to your cart. Red, white, take your pick. For some reason, the monitor itself is only $3 off on its own. But as soon as you add the controller, the price drops and you get both for $347. This monitor usually drops to around that price, so the extra controller is certainly a perk.

Here’s a quick rundown of what you’re getting with this: a 2560 x 1440 display, 144Hz refresh rate, 1 ms of response time, and G-Sync technology to help cut down on screen tear. For gamers who don’t care too much about pushing their games to the ends of the Earth with ungodly resolutions ad refresh rates, the UltraGear is a great balance of the two, making for a solid gaming option.



This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 11/29/2020 and updated with new information on 03/24/2021.