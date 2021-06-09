Get Last Year’s 21.5” Apple iMac for Just $949, a Savings of $150

Apple iMac 21.5” (2020) Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple iMac 21.5” (2020) | $949 | Amazon



Apple’s brand new iMac is a beauty, packing a shockingly slim (and colorful!) frame, the powerful new M1 chip, and a 4.5K-resolution 24” screen. Starting at $1,299, however—albeit still $40 off at Amazon, FYI—it could be too rich for some Apple fans’ blood right now.



Here’s another option: Amazon is offering $150 off the price of last year’s Intel-powered 21.5” iMac, which is selling for just $949 right now. It’s still impressively slim, albeit without the added color pop of the new redesign, and the 1080p screen isn’t quite as large or crisp. Still, this Intel Core i5-backed desktop is sure to be powerful enough for your everyday needs, and spending less than four figures for an all-in-one Mac is plenty appealing, indeed.