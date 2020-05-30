It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get KNIPEX's Three-Piece Wrench Set for $137 and Pack That Bulky 100-Piece Set Away

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
KNIPEX Pliers Wrench 3-Piece Set | $137 | Amazon
Photo: KNIPEX
KNIPEX Pliers Wrench 3-Piece Set | $137 | Amazon

$137 for a three piece tool set? Compared to a lot of other options, these might seem pretty expensive. However, these KNIPEX tools are way more versatile than meets the eye. These babies are adjustable, meaning that just these three wrenches can replace an entire bulky wrench set—perfect for those tired of lugging around a ton of tools. These can also be used as pliers, knocking out a whole other set of things to carry around.

While this set normally goes for $247, this wrench set is over $100 off. Grab a set before the price goes back up!

