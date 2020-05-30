Get KNIPEX's Three-Piece Wrench Set for $137 and Pack That Bulky 100-Piece Set Away

KNIPEX Pliers Wrench 3-Piece Set Photo : KNIPEX

KNIPEX Pliers Wrench 3-Piece Set | $137 | Amazon

$137 for a three piece tool set? Compared to a lot of other options, these might seem pretty expensive. However, these KNIPEX tools are way more versatile than meets the eye. These babies are adjustable , meaning that just these three wrenches can replace an entire bulky wrench set—perfect for those tired of lugging around a ton of tools. These can also be used as pliers, knocking out a whole other set of things to carry around.

While this set normally goes for $247, this wrench set is over $100 off. Grab a set before the price goes back up!