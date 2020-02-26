Get Knife Edges Sharp Enough To Cut A Man With The Help Of Chef's Choice Electric Sharpener

Chef’s Choice Electric Knife Sharpener Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Chef’s Choice Electric Knife Sharpener | $90 | Woot



They say the biggest kitchen injuries happen when there are dull knives around. T o that I present a solution — the Chef’s Choice electric knife sharpener. It’s $90 and made with 100% diamond abrasives, which basically means any other kind of metal your knives are made of will actually be sharp by the time you’re through. There are even angle guides for whichever knife category you need and/or want. Chefs in the making are grabbing this and so should you.

