Get Kissed On The Clit With a Massaging Sex Toy From Sweet Vibes, 15% Off [Exclusive]

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Kissed Sex Toy | $42 | Sweet Vibes | Promo code Kissed4Xmas



Listen. This year has been lonely for a lot of us—which means we haven’t gotten properly laid since the pandemic hit. If you have been getting laid? Good for you! Recognize a good thing.



Regardless of your sexual activity, you can spice things up with this Kissed Sex Toy from Sweet Vibes. A whole 15% off with the exclusive promo code Kissed4Xmas, anyone who has a clit can pretend they’re on the receiving end of oral sex and achieve multiple orgasms. This tiny thing has five vibration speeds and five vibration modes for even the pickiest of self-lovers. I mean, if you wanted to spice things up, this can be great for couples as well, just recognize your privilege before you buy! What are you waiting for? Multiple orgasms are a click away.

