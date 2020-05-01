Get Kinky During the Month of May With a $55 Ella Paradis Vibrator Bundle

Cinco Fiesta Vibrator Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Cinco Fiesta Vibrator Bundle | $55 | Ella Paradis



If you wanna get a little crazy, you should check out this Ella Paradis Cinco de Mayo bundle. It’s only $55, and you get a total of three vibrators (a rabbit, fingertip vibe, and a blowfish vibe) as well as a sex game and sexy eye mask to wear during shenanigans with a partner! It’s down from $178 bucks, so you’re saving a bunch of money while you’re getting off. You also benefit from free shipping. Isn’t that totally stimulating? Grab this deal before it’s gone! Make sure to check out the other options at Ella Paradis while you’re at it.

Advertisement