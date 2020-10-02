Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know and expect about
the most important election of our lifetime.
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Kindle Nonfiction Bestsellers for As Low As $1 Each, Today Only

Andrew Hayward
Kindle Nonfiction Books Sale | $1-5 Each | Amazon Gold Box
Image: Andrew Hayward
Kindle Nonfiction Books Sale | $1-5 Each | Amazon Gold Box

This weekend could be a great time to start into a compelling new book on your Kindle or tablet, especially as a distraction from… well, everything right now. Luckily, Amazon’s Gold Box has a great deal on top digital nonfiction books today only, knocking the price down to just $1 to $5 each on an array of bestsellers from popular writers.

There’s a strong mix of subjects in the 60 bargain books. At a glance, some of the most intriguing options include Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties by Tom O’Neill, Themes and Variations by David Sedaris, and In the Shadow of the Valley: A Memoir by Bobi Conn. And I can personally attest to the recipes of The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs, which my own kid loves.

Hit this link for the full selection of Kindle nonfiction books on sale today!

