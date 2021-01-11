It's all consuming.
Get Katamari Damacy Reroll for $20 and Roll All of Your Troubles Into One Big Ball

Giovanni Colantonio
Katamari Damacy Reroll (PS4) | $20 | Amazon Katamari Damacy Reroll (XBO) | $20 | Amazon Katamari Damacy Reroll (Switch) | $20 | Amazon
Screenshot: Bandai Namco
Well, last week certainly wasn’t ideal. I’m not sure anyone really thought 2021 would be less stressful than 2020, but we hoped all the same. Unfortunately, January’s already looking like a wash, so it’s already time to pack it in. If you’re looking for a joyful distraction from everything, Katamari Damacy Reroll is on sale for $20. If you’ve never played the original, it’s especially worth revisiting this oddball classic about a little spaceman who rolls everything on Earth up into a giant ball. You can imagine that you’re rolling up all of your various anxieties and turn the game into a colorful bit of stress relief. Whatever helps at this point.

