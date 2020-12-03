Get Into the Spirit of the Season When You Buy Two Baby Yoda Sweatshirts and Save $10

Buy One Get One $10 off Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Buy One Get One $10 off | Hot Topic



Ok so we know The Child has a name now and it’s not Baby Yoda but that’s a lot easier to say than Grogu. It just flows off of the tongue better. But one thing is for sure he’s still absolutely adorable, the sweetest baby in the ga laxy . No matter what his name is we are all still enamored . Right now Hot Topic is running a buy a sweatshirt/sweater and save $10 on the next one you pick. This covers a lot of their fandoms but let’s be real it is the year of the Baby.

There are plenty of snuggly sweatshirts of The Child in this section, I mean there are over 1,000 of just Star Wars alone. Lots of cozy sweaters perfect for the yuletide month all providing ultimate comfort for unwrapping presents or lounging on the sofa binging The Mandalorian. There’s even a hoodie to do a closet cosplay version of Grogu complete with sweet little foam green ears and adorned with a Sorgan frog. This sale is a great gift idea to match with your bestie or share in the savings with a pal. No matter what you choose we know that everyone’s favorite 50-year-old bounty will put you in the holiday spirit .

Hot Topic also offers $6 standard shipping on all orders.