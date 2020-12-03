It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Get Into the Spirit of the Season When You Buy Two Baby Yoda Sweatshirts and Save $10

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsHot Topic Dealsholiday 2020
286
Save
Buy One Get One $10 off | Hot Topic
Buy One Get One $10 off | Hot Topic
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Buy One Get One $10 off | Hot Topic

Ok so we know The Child has a name now and it’s not Baby Yoda but that’s a lot easier to say than Grogu. It just flows off of the tongue better. But one thing is for sure he’s still absolutely adorable, the sweetest baby in the galaxy. No matter what his name is we are all still enamored. Right now Hot Topic is running a buy a sweatshirt/sweater and save $10 on the next one you pick. This covers a lot of their fandoms but let’s be real it is the year of the Baby.

Advertisement

There are plenty of snuggly sweatshirts of The Child in this section, I mean there are over 1,000 of just Star Wars alone. Lots of cozy sweaters perfect for the yuletide month all providing ultimate comfort for unwrapping presents or lounging on the sofa binging The Mandalorian. There’s even a hoodie to do a closet cosplay version of Grogu complete with sweet little foam green ears and adorned with a Sorgan frog. This sale is a great gift idea to match with your bestie or share in the savings with a pal. No matter what you choose we know that everyone’s favorite 50-year-old bounty will put you in the holiday spirit.

Hot Topic also offers $6 standard shipping on all orders.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Band-Aids (100-Count) - Subscribe & Save
Band-Aids (100-Count) - Subscribe & Save
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory
Thursday's Best Deals: New M1 MacBooks, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Christmas Tree Skirts, Switch Pro Controller Bundle, Too Faced Lipstick, and More
The Kitchen Gadgets Foodies Actually Use, and You Should Too
Your TV Speakers Are Terrible. Amplify Your Audio With the Best Soundbars, According to Gizmodo
These $12 Pokémon Holiday Plushies Are Just Dang Cute