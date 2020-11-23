It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Get Into The Holiday Spirit With a Set of Pre-Lit Wreaths

Ignacia
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
18-Inch Pre-lit Wreaths | $20 | Bed, Bath, and Beyond

While the holidays are looking to be bleaker and bleaker because of this damn pandemic that just won’t quit, you can still be optimistic and celebrate. Decorate your door with 18-inch Pre-lit Wreaths for a low $20. They’re battery-operated, so you won’t have to plug it in anywhere. So what are you waiting for?! Spread joy amoungst the darkness and grab one now!

