It's all consuming.
Get Inside Your Gadgets With This $7 Screwdriver Set

Shep McAllister
TEKTON 2830 Everybit (TM) Precision Bit and Driver Kit | $7 | Amazon
TEKTON 2830 Everybit (TM) Precision Bit and Driver Kit | $7 | Amazon

Tiny devices require tiny tools, and this $7 Tekton screwdriver set includes all of the itty-bitty bits you need to get into modern electronics. You can even store some of your most-used bits inside the handle, so you don’t have to go rummaging through the storage case every time you encounter a different type of screw.

