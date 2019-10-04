Get Inside Your Gadgets With This $7 Screwdriver Set

TEKTON 2830 Everybit (TM) Precision Bit and Driver Kit Graphic : Shep McAllister

TEKTON 2830 Everybit (TM) Precision Bit and Driver Kit | $7 | Amazon

Tiny devices require tiny tools, and this $7 Tekton screwdriver set includes all of the itty-bitty bits you need to get into modern electronics. You can even store some of your most-used bits inside the handle, so you don’t have to go rummaging through the storage case every time you encounter a different type of screw.

