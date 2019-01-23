Best Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Agents, it’s time to clean out your glocks and shine your domes. Hitman 2 is on sale for just $30 on both Xbox One and PS3.
In the Kotaku review, Riley MacLeod highlighted Hitman 2's “Large levels, interesting locations, improved visuals and gameplay.”
Hitman 2 takes what its predecessor did best and improves on it visually and mechanically. It’s a cerebral game, a sandbox that can be bloodless or chaotic depending on who’s pulling 47’s strings. -Riley MacLeod
If any of that sounds exciting to you, this is the best price we’ve seen since the end of last year.