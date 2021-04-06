Get in the Game With This Amazon Sale on EA Published PC Games

EA PC Game Sale Screenshot : EA

EA PC Game Sale | Amazon

There’s an EA PC game sale over at Am azon today and you know what that means: EA games are on sale. It’s pretty simple, I don’t know what to tell you. What should you buy? I can’t tell you that, I can only show you the door. But if you insist on hearing my take, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is $20, which is a steal for a good Star Wars game. The ultimate edition of FIFA 21 is $29, which is down from $100. So damn. Best of all, Titanfall 2 is $6. Considering that the new season of Apex Legends is supposedly going to include some nods to Titanfall, it’s a good time to brush up. There’s way more to explore though, so take a look and see what you like.