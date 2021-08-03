Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch | $220 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



If you’ve been moving and working out more lately while we round the corner to fall, why not start tracking it? Pick up a Fitbit Sense Smartwatch now at Amazon right now for just $220, when you clip the on-page coupon, which will save you $70 off the sale price. That’s not bad for a fitness tracker with an always-on AMOLED display, ECG tracking, six days of battery, and skin temperature and stress tracking. All that in this svelte little package. If you don’t want to break the bank on an Apple Watch right now, this is a great choice to jump into your experience tracking your runs and gym sessions.

