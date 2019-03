Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Winter, that miserable, good-for-nothing turd, isn’t done with us yet... at least not for a couple of weeks. The Weather Channel tells me it’s gonna be crappy this week, so I’m stoked about this insulated sock deal.

Look, I know sock sales are rarely the most exciting thing. But thermal socks are essential for surviving shitty weather and this is a great chance to stock up on quality socks that’ll last.

With the code KINJAPOLAR, you’ll save about $2 over Amazon’s current price.