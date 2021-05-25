Get Hyped for the Next Sonic Movie With Sonic Mania on Xbox for $10

Sonic Mania Screenshot : SEGA

Sonic Mania (Xbox One) | $10 | Microsoft

We are just under a year out from Sonic the Hedgehog 2. I have not been to a movie theater since and am pumped to return to the theater to see our blue boy alongside his buddies, Tails and Knuckles. News about the movie and photos from the set of the production have been dropping this past month. Carry that excitement right back into Sonic Mania—the hedgehog’s return to 2D pixel sidescrolling gameplay. If you grew up on the original Sonic games for the SEGA Genesis and haven’t picked this up yet, you are only hurting yourself.

With Sonic being the Interim CEO of The Inventory after swallowing Wario whole, I beg you to do what he says by playing his games and watching his movies. We don’t know who he plans to devour next.