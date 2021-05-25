It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsXbox One

Get Hyped for the Next Sonic Movie With Sonic Mania on Xbox for $10

jtilleli
Joseph Tilleli
Save
Alerts
Sonic Mania | $10 | Microsoft
Sonic Mania | $10 | Microsoft
Screenshot: SEGA
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Sonic Mania (Xbox One) | $10 | Microsoft

We are just under a year out from Sonic the Hedgehog 2. I have not been to a movie theater since and am pumped to return to the theater to see our blue boy alongside his buddies, Tails and Knuckles. News about the movie and photos from the set of the production have been dropping this past month. Carry that excitement right back into Sonic Mania—the hedgehog’s return to 2D pixel sidescrolling gameplay. If you grew up on the original Sonic games for the SEGA Genesis and haven’t picked this up yet, you are only hurting yourself.

Advertisement

With Sonic being the Interim CEO of The Inventory after swallowing Wario whole, I beg you to do what he says by playing his games and watching his movies. We don’t know who he plans to devour next.

G/O Media may get a commission
MSI Optix MAG274R 27" Full HD 1920 x 1080 1ms (MPRT) 144Hz Gaming Monitor
MSI Optix MAG274R 27" Full HD 1920 x 1080 1ms (MPRT) 144Hz Gaming Monitor