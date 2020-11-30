Get Hype: HyperX Gaming Accessories Are up to 50% off at Amazon Today

Up to 50% Off HyperX Gaming Accessories Image : Amazon

Up to 50% Off HyperX Gaming Accessories | Amazon

You got the games this weekend. Now it’s time to accessorize. HyperX gaming accessories are on sale today at Amazon, with discounts going as high as 50%. There’s a lot to explore here whether you’re looking for headsets, keyboards, or even Nintendo Switch accessories. We’ve added some noteworthy deals below, including the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset, but I’m especially interested in the joy-con charging station. The handy little accessory can charge four joy-cons at once and features LED indicators to let you know when a controller is done charging. It’s only $15 too, which is a small price to pay for a curiosity.

