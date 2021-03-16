It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Get Hype for This Sale on HyperX Gaming Accessories

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Save
HyperX Sale | Amazon HyperX Sale | Best Buy
HyperX Sale | Amazon
HyperX Sale | Best Buy
Image: Giovanni Colantonio
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

HyperX Sale | Amazon
HyperX Sale | Best Buy

It is once again time to freshen up your PC gaming setup. There’s a big sale happening on HyperX products at both Amazon and Best Buy today, That includes headsets, keyboards, mice and more. Let’s talk through some highlights. The Cloud Buds wireless earbuds are down to $45. It’s a pretty comfortable set of earbuds that’s become my go-to mobile pair recently. For a good KGB mechanical keyboard, you can grab the Alloy Elite 2 for $100. On the headset front, you’ve got the Cloud Alpha S down to $80. And because it’s kind of funny, you can get an RGB mouse pad for $40. Light it up, folks.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
NordVPN 2-Year Membership
Click here for instant savings!
NordVPN 2-Year Membership

Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`