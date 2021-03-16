Get Hype for This Sale on HyperX Gaming Accessories

HyperX Sale

Image : Giovanni Colantonio

HyperX Sale | Amazon

H yperX Sale | Best Buy

It is once again time to freshen up your PC gaming setup. There’s a big sale happening on HyperX products at both Amazon and Best Buy today, That includes headsets, keyboards, mice and more. Let’s talk through some highlights. The Cloud Buds wireless earbuds are down to $45. It’s a pretty comfortable set of earbuds that’s become my go-to mobile pair recently. For a good KGB mechanical keyboard, you can grab the Alloy Elite 2 for $100. On the headset front, you’ve got the Cloud Alpha S down to $80. And because it’s kind of funny, you can get an RGB mouse pad for $40. Light it up, folks.

