Get Hydrated Skin With 20% Off Moisturizers From Murad

20% Off Moisturizers | Murad | Promo code HYDRATE
Winter, a.k.a. the driest season, is well on its way, and your skin is in for a rude, flaky, chapped awakening. Luckily, you can prepare for any imminent dehydration with Murad’s latest sale on moisturizers. Right now, you can take 20% off any of the brand’s ultra hydrating products with promo code HYDRATE, including a coveted Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream or Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 | PA+++. It’s enough to help you stay smooth and dewy all season long.