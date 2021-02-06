It's all consuming.
Get Hydrated in Adorable Fashion With up To 30% off a Mini Humidifier

ACEBON Portable Mini Humidifier | $14 | Amazon | Promo code OBNXLIZY
Warrita Premium Cactus Humidifier Unit | $14 | Amazon | Clip coupon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
If you’ve had your heat going in this freezing cold weather, you’re likely in need of some extra moisture to soothe dried-out skin. Restore some of that humidity lost with one of these mini USB humidifiers available for $15 or less today.

First up, this ACEBON portable mini humidifier comes in three colors and brings a little mini aquarium to your desk or bedside table for just $14 when you add promo code OBNXLIZY at checkout.

This Warrita humidifier is super cute with its mini cacti details. It can be yours for just $15 when you clip the 10% off coupon on Amazon below the price.

Warrita has some other charming humidifier designs, including this mini rabbit humidifier, also $15. There’s also a bear humidifier for $13.

