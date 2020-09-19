It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Get Hot Or Cool Clean Air With a Dyson Desk Air Purifier, Only $170 Today

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Deals
DealsKinja DealsDyson Deals
166
Save
Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier (Refurbished) | $170 | Newegg
Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier (Refurbished) | $170 | Newegg
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier (Refurbished) | $170 | Newegg

Newegg has an absolutely fantastic deal on a refurbished air purifier today. You can get the Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier for only $170 while it lasts, a 55% discount from the retail price.

Advertisement

With its HEPA filter and bladeless design, this sleek looking device will help you keep your home office or other small spaces the perfect temperature during the rapidly changing weather of the fall season. I don’t know about ya’ll, but I’ve had to keep a space heater on at my desk in the mornings lately and am turning on a fan by the afternoon. How nice would it be to have just ONE device that also cleans the air? Plus, Dyson purifiers have the seal of approval from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, so you can breathe easy— pun intended.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
PS5 DualSense Controller
PS5 DualSense Controller

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Get Hundreds of Games and Play Online With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Down to $25

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Is Out, So Where Can You Buy It?

The 10 Best Deals of September 18, 2020

Pucker up for the Best Tinted Lip Balms, According To Reviewers