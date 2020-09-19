Get Hot Or Cool Clean Air With a Dyson Desk Air Purifier, Only $170 Today

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier (Refurbished) Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier (Refurbished) | $170 | Newegg



Newegg has an absolutely fantastic deal on a refurbished air purifier today. You can get the Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier for only $170 while it lasts, a 55% discount from the retail price.

With its HEPA filter and bladeless design, this sleek looking device will help you keep your home office or other small spaces the perfect temperature during the rapidly changing weather of the fall season. I don’t know about ya’ll, but I’ve had to keep a space heater on at my desk in the mornings lately and am turning on a fan by the afternoon. How nice would it be to have just ONE device that also cleans the air? Plus, Dyson purifiers have the seal of approval from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, so you can breathe easy— pun intended.