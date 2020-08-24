It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Get Honey Adult Play's Fan Favorite Magnolia for 40% off With Our Code

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsHoney Adult Play Deals
256
Save
Magnolia Dual Powered Rabbit | $36 | Honey Adult Play | Use Code KINJA40
Magnolia Dual Powered Rabbit | $36 | Honey Adult Play | Use Code KINJA40
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Magnolia Dual Powered Rabbit | $36 | Honey Adult Play | Use Code KINJA40

It’s still August which means it’s still wellness month which means you should be engaging in some serious self-care. The Magnolia Dual Powered Rabbit is a favorite over at Adult Honey Play and is her to help. Plus if you use our code KINJA40 it can be yours for just $36.

Advertisement

This rabbit vibe has two different motors as you would expcet from a toy like this. There are seven different pulsating patterns each building to what you need to get your own motor revving. The smooth safe silicon surface and sleek shape were pointed out by very happy customers. The flexible bunny ear moves just where you want it to. The Magnolia is IPX7 waterproof so it’s good to go in the shower, tub, or pool. Customers have gone back and forth on the sound but honestly, you should never be ashamed of getting yours no matter how loud it is. You can charge it with the USB cable and make your selection from perfect pink or pleasing purple.

Free shipping on orders over $59 or get free-fast shipping on sales over $75.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
RAVPower 10,000mAh Power Bank
Use the promo code BACK75
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Can an Ultrawide Replace Your Dual Monitors?

Print Documents (and Shipping Labels) to Your Heart's Desire With $50 off the HP Envy 7155 All-in-One

Home Theater Hoarders, Meet the HDMI Switcher

Sunday's Best Deals: Retro Pokemon Games, Akira 35th Anniversary Box, Dove Body Wash, and More