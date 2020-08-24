Get Honey Adult Play's Fan Favorite Magnolia for 40% off With Our Code

Magnolia Dual Powered Rabbit KINJA40 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Magnolia Dual Powered Rabbit | $36 | Honey Adult Play | Use Code KINJA40



It’s still August which means it’s still wellness month which means you should be engaging in some serious self-care. The Magnolia Dual Powered Rabbit is a favorite over at Adult Honey Play and is her to help. Plus if you use our code KINJA40 it can be yours for just $36.

This rabbit vibe has two different motors as you would expcet from a toy like this. There are seven different pulsating patterns each building to what you need to get your own motor revving. The smooth safe silicon surface and sleek shape were pointed out by very happy customers. The flexible bunny ear moves just where you want it to. The Magnolia is IPX7 waterproof so it’s good to go in the shower, tub , or pool. Customers have gone back and forth on the sound but honestly, you should never be ashamed of getting yours no matter how loud it is. You can charge it with the USB cable and make your selection from perfect pink or pleasing purple.

Free shipping on orders over $59 or get f ree- f ast shipping on sales over $75.

