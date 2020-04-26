Get High-Quality Features for a Low Price With Mu6's Bluetooth Headphones

Mu6 Space 1 Noise Cancelling Headphones | $118 | Amazon | Use code 2RN6UR69

I really, really want the Sony WH1000XM3 headphones. I’ve had them recommended to me many times over, but it’s really, really hard to get past that steep price tag. Am I really going to use them enough to justify the $300+ price tag?

Mu6 seems to agree about the WH1000XM3's high price tag, and are offering a comparable replacement to the bluetooth headphones for the fraction of the price. The Mu6 Space 1 Noise Cancelling Headphones also have active noise cancelling, and the headphones have an auto-pause and auto-play feature that knows when you have your headset on or off. With the code 2RN6UR69, you can give this headset a try at just $118.

