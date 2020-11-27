It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Get Headsets, Mechanical Keyboards and More Gaming Accessories Up to 50% Off

Giovanni Colantonio
Image: Amazon
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Up to 50% Off Gaming Accessories | Amazon

The Black Friday gaming deals start coming and they don’t stop coming. Amazon’s running a big Black Friday sale on assorted gaming accessories, with prices up to 50% off (even though the sale is listed as up to 40%. Sneaky, Amazon). There’s a whole smattering of options included, from headsets to hard drives. Heck, there’s even a “gaming mouse pad” thrown in there. I didn’t even know that was a thing, to be frank. If you’re wondering what’s worth grabbing, here’s a quick rundown of a few of the highlights.

The biggest deal in the whole bunch is JBL’s Quantum One gaming headset. It’s 50% off, down from its usual $300 price. This noise cancelling headset features head-tracking technology to help make sound more precise, which is a wild concept. For a cheaper, but still high-end, option, the Quantum 400 provide an immersive surround sound experience. They don’t have the fancy head-tracking, but they do have memory foam cushions to make your ears comfy.

If you’re looking for a mechanical keyboard, there’s a few options to check out. Corsair’s K60 is a slim keyboard with a lot of features. Chief among them is its customizable RGB glow, so everyone will know you are gaming. The Cooler Master CK552 has a neat brushed aluminum design and Gateron Red mechanical switches. In the glow department, the Amazon listing notes that it has “multiple lighting modes and effects to highlight all your dominating killstreaks,” which is the funniest thing I’ve ever read.

If you want a 12TB hard drive for some ungodly reason, I will not judge you. I will only point you to the WD Black D10, which is compatible with the Xbox Series X. Do what you will with that information. If you aren’t storing a terrifying amount of data, the 4TB P10 model is a great option for adding years worth of external storage to your PC for $91.

