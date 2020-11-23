Get Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC for $18 Because the Fight is Never Finished

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Steam Key) | $18 | Eneba | Use code CHIEFBLACKFRIDAY



Advertisement

When Halo 3 came out back in 2007, the catchphrase on everyone’s tongue was “Finish the fight.” 13 years later and we’re no closer to that fight being finished. In fact, Microsoft keeps asking us to continue that fight with new sequels and returns to the past. As Master Chief famously said, “War never changes.” If you’re up for another go at the Flood, Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC is on sale for $18 at Eneba with promo code CHIEFBLACKFRIDAY. That’s a lot of Halo for under $20.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.