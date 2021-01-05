Get Hades on Switch for $20 and You'll Never Need to Play Another Game Again

Hades (Digital Download) Screenshot : Supergiant Games

Hades (Digital Download) | $20 | Best Buy

I know Game of the Year season is over and we’re all looking ahead to games like Hitman 3 now, but this needs to be said once more: Hades is the one true Game of the Year from 2020. The stylish indie roguelike continues to be a huge hit among critics and fans alike thanks to its fast-paced combat and memorable characters. The Game Awards may not have selected it for its Best Game pick, but many other publications have, making it one of last year’s unanimous favorites. I f you haven’t jumped on the bandwagon yet, there’s still time. Best Buy currently has the Nintendo Switch version down to $20. You’ll get a digital download, so you can start it up right away and immediately see why everyone’s so hooked. Just be careful: it might ruin every other game for you.