Get Gross Peel-y Skin Then Baby-Smooth Feet With This $12 2-Pack of Foot Exfoliation Masks

You can snag a 2-pack of foot exfoliation peeling masks for just $12 on Amazon right now. This mask pack is highly-rated on Amazon, with a 4.4 star rating and over 10,000 reviews.

Basically, you need to just set aside some time to relax and wear the little booties for an hour to 90 minutes, then your dead gross winter-roughened foot skin will peel off within the next week. It’s pretty gross and delightful, all at the same time. The ingredients that make this happen: w ater, a lcohol, g lycerol, l actic ac id, m alice ac id, s orbitol, b utylene g lycol, p apain, a loe v era e xtract , c itric a cid, and s alicylic a cid.



Since this comes in a 2-pack, you can experience the grossness of foot peeling and the slow transformation to baby feet with a loved one. What a deal!