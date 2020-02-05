It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

Get Groovy With Some Super Affordable LED Light Strips

Ignacia Fulcher
Filed to:kinja deals
624
Save
Govee LED Light Strips | $17 | Amazon | Promo code 76IVAIZ8
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Govee LED Light Strips | $17 | Amazon | Promo code 76IVAIZ8

Who doesn’t love a pop of color while you’re listening to the new Drake album, or even while watching an action movie? With Govee LED light strips, down to $17 from $25 with the code 76IVAIZ8, you can do just that. It’s bluetooth-enabled, so you can control how which colors you want and how often they’ll move, all at the touch of your fingertips.

Advertisement

Not to mention they have a built-in mics so the strips can “dance” to ambient sound, or that Meg The Stallion bop you had stuck in your head. I would shimmy on down to pick this one up before it’s gone! Just make sure you type in the code 76IVAIZ8 at checkout!

Advertisement
Ignacia Fulcher

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

For $5, This HORI Screen Protector Will Keep Your Nintendo Switch Safe

Tuesday's Best Deals: Samsung Gold Box, Logitech MX Master 3, Anker ANC Headphones, and More

Save Up to 70% On Over 1,000 Items During Overstock's President's Day Blowout Sale

This $6 Berrylicious Container Keeps All Your Small Fruits Super Fresh!