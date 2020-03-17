It's all consuming.
Get Great Sound on the Cheap With 40% Off Anker Soundcore Portable Speakers

Quentyn Kennemer
Quentyn Kennemer
Kinja DealsKinjaAnkerAnker Deals
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Save 40% on Anker Soundcore Speakers | Amazon

Anker’s reputation as a leading affordable audio tech provider has only strengthened in time, and if you haven’t already figured out why, it’s time to try one. Soundcore speakers are up to 40% off at Amazon right now.

The Soundcore 2 is a traditional miniature box with two 12W neodymium drivers and impressive 24-hour battery life, and with tens of thousands of great reviews, it’s criminal not to give it a go, especially given today’s $28 price tag. It has long graced our list of the best Bluetooth speakers.

For a bit more fun, go with the Soundcore Flare series. The base model is down to $37 from its usual $60 going price. You’ll instantly notice some Echo semblance in its construction, but this one has customizable lights on the bottom that change with the groove of the track—totally different. Audio is delivered in a 360-degree soundstage thanks to multiple drivers and a passive bass radiator. You can connect up to two of these wirelessly for stereophonic sound.

The Soundcore Flare S+ isn’t much different, only this one adds Alexa built-in (you can use Alexa with the base model, but only by connecting an Echo device) and a battery life bump to 16 hours, up from 12. It’s just $80 following a $50 discount.

All of these speakers are waterproof, too, so grab any three of them if you’re anticipating quality time at the pool.

