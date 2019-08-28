Get Great Savings on Sneakers at Greats' Labor Day Sale

Labor Day Sale | Greats | Promo code KICKBACK
Greats sure makes a great sneaker, and now you can score some of these high-quality kicks for less, thanks to the Brooklyn-born brand’s Labor Day Sale. The more shoes you buy, the better the deal: With promo code KICKBACK, sneakerheads can take $25 off orders of $150 or more, $50 off orders of $225 or more, and $75 off orders of $300 or more. Since a typical pair of leather Greats goes for about $179 (the Knit version is just $119), you’ll probably only need to buy one pair to get in on this promotion, though we wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to load on up multiple styles.