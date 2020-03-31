It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get a Google Home Speaker for $70

Jordan McMahon
Google Home | $70 | Daily Steals
Photo: Gizmodo
Google Home | $70 | Daily Steals

You’re probably spending a lot more time indoors than usual right now, so why not give your ears something nice to listen to? Google’s Home speaker, which usually sells for $100, is available right now for $70 at Daily Steals.

Whether you need to change your tunes while prepping your sourdough starter, want a quick debrief on the news while you go about your morning routine, or just want to mess around with your smart lights without flipping any switches, the Google Home is a solid speaker with plenty of functions to mess around with.

