Get a Google Home Speaker for $70

Google Home | $70 | Daily Steals

You’re probably spending a lot more time indoors than usual right now, so why not give your ears something nice to listen to? Google’s Home speaker, which usually sells for $100, is available right now for $70 at Daily Steals.

Whether you need to change your tunes while prepping your sourdough starter, want a quick debrief on the news while you go about your morning routine, or just want to mess around with your smart lights without flipping any switches, the Google Home is a solid speaker with plenty of functions to mess around with.