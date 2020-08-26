Get Good Wi-Fi in Your Whole Home With TP-Link's $45 Wi-Fi Extender

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

There’s always that one place in the house. You know, the one where the Wi-Fi just doesn’t quite reach and you can’t doomscroll Twitter on your phone in peace. Well... you probably shouldn’t doomscroll on social media in a year like this anyway, but it’s still important to get Wi-Fi in your whole house in case of emergencies or needing to set up a home office. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Extender is $45 on Amazon’s Gold Box deals, and this little guy will get the job done. Looking at the reviews, it’s reliable and relatively easy to set up, so why wait? Grab one before this sale is done!