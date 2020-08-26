It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsNetworking

Get Good Wi-Fi in Your Whole Home With TP-Link's $45 Wi-Fi Extender

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
103
Save
TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender | $45 | Amazon Gold Box
TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender | $45 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender | $45 | Amazon Gold Box

There’s always that one place in the house. You know, the one where the Wi-Fi just doesn’t quite reach and you can’t doomscroll Twitter on your phone in peace. Well... you probably shouldn’t doomscroll on social media in a year like this anyway, but it’s still important to get Wi-Fi in your whole house in case of emergencies or needing to set up a home office. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Extender is $45 on Amazon’s Gold Box deals, and this little guy will get the job done. Looking at the reviews, it’s reliable and relatively easy to set up, so why wait? Grab one before this sale is done!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

For That One Device That STILL Relies on Wires, Try a Bluetooth Transmitter on for Size

This Three Pack of Bluetooth Trackers Is Worth Every Dollar to Avoid the Headache of Remembering Where Anything Is Ever Again

Celebrate Your Dogs Today but Not Their Dander, Grab This PetHair Robot Vac for Under $200

Anker's PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Covers All Your Data Transfer Needs, Now $26