As we head into the warmer season, it is important to take care of your skin. Wearing sunscreen is critical during the summer months, but there are more ways to keep your skin hydrated and healthy. If you’re not already using a vitamin C serum, you should because it can brighten, firm, and hydrate your skin. If you’ve been looking for some new ways to treat yourself, you can shop Ole Henriksen’s 20% off sale.

The entire site is currently on sale, with no coupon code needed. You can snag their coveted Truth Serum, which has vitamin C, in four in-stock sizes ranging between $12 and $73 before the discount. If you struggle with oily and dry skin, you can get Ole Henriksen’s Counter Balance Oil Control Hydrator in three sizes, ranging between $12 and $55. If you just want a smooth moisturizer to keep your skin from drying out under the sun, their Sheer Transformation Perfect Moisturizer is a best-seller and ranges in price between $12 and $68 for four sizes. Your 20% off discount will be applied during checkout.