Get Giant Plugs Out of the Way With These Cheap 8" Extension Cords

Coleman Cable 8" Extension Cord | $3 | Amazon

Designers of power plugs that block multiple outlets on a power strip should be jailed. I make no apologies for this take.



But until those laws come to pass, you’ll want to pick up these 8" extension cords, which can move those oversized plugs out of the way, so you can actually use every bit of that surge protector that you paid for. Get three of them for just $3, while they last.