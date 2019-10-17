It's all consuming.
Get Giant Plugs Out of the Way With These Cheap 8" Extension Cords

Shep McAllister
Coleman Cable 8" Extension Cord | $3 | Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Designers of power plugs that block multiple outlets on a power strip should be jailed. I make no apologies for this take.

But until those laws come to pass, you’ll want to pick up these 8" extension cords, which can move those oversized plugs out of the way, so you can actually use every bit of that surge protector that you paid for. Get three of them for just $3, while they last.

