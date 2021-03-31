It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPlayStation 4

Get Ghost of Tsushima for $40 and Reflect On Your Uncle

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Save
Alerts
Ghost of Tsushima | $40 | Best Buy
Ghost of Tsushima | $40 | Best Buy
Screenshot: Sony
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Ghost of Tsushima | $40 | Best Buy

Sony has a big spring sale happening on PSN over the next few weeks and that means retailers are scrambling to match its prices. Case in point, you can now grab Ghost of Tsushima for $40. Sucker Punch’s open world samurai game came out last year and it’s one you don’t want to miss. It features a gorgeous world and varied combat for both stealthy and aggressive players. More importantly, it features the best button prompt in history. At one point, you sit in some hot springs and the game prompts you to reflect on your uncle. It’s an incredible moment and you need to see it to believe it, so grab a copy.

Advertisement