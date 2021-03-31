Get Ghost of Tsushima for $40 and Reflect On Your Uncle

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Sony

Ghost of Tsushima | $40 | Best Buy

Sony has a big spring sale happening on PSN over the next few weeks and that means retailers are scrambling to match its prices. Case in point, you can now grab Ghost of Tsushima for $40. Sucker Punch’s open world samurai game came out last year and it’s one you don’t want to miss. It features a gorgeous world and varied combat for both stealthy and aggressive players. More im portantly, it features the best button prompt in history. At one point, you sit in some hot springs and the game prompts you to reflect on your uncle. It’s an incredible moment and you need to see it to believe it, so grab a copy.