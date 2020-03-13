Get Free Wings for Life With Every Order at ButcherBox

It's all consuming.
Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Those chicken shortages that send everyone into a tizzy during Super Bowl season? Yeah, you won’t have to worry about that with ButcherBox, which is offering 3 pounds of organic chicken wings in each regular shipment of meat for new customers. That promotion lasts the life of your membership, too, so if you stay signed up for life, you get free wings for life. So yeah, just stay signed up for life.

With ButcherBox, you can put together a custom package of fresh, high-quality meat — including grass-fed beef, free-range chicken, and pork — for regular delivery. It’s like LootCrate, but much, much meatier. This deal is only around through March 22, so don’t miss out.

