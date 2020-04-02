Get Free Shipping and up to $60 off Your Nordstrom Rack Orders This Weekend

Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Save up to $60 sitewide | Nordstrom Rack

We’re all spending a little more time inside right now, so it’s a good time to stock up on cozy loungewear, or maybe a new work from home uniform. Starting tomorrow, and going through Monday, Nordstrom Rack is having a “Buy More, Save More” sale on its entire online store.

Advertisement

Spending $100 will save you $15, $150 will get you $30 off, and you’ll save $60 when you spend $200. Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping.