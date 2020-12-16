Get Free Delivery With 15 Days of Walmart+ on Us

Walmart+ (15 Days) | Free | Walmart

If the past several months have taught us anything, it’s that you don’t have to schlep to the store for every little thing. You can get them delivered instead, for free with a 15-day Walmart+ trial membership.



Start by downloading the Walmart app. Sign up for a Walmart+ trial membership (you won’t get charged unless you decide to stick with it, and that’s only after the 15-day trial ends). Then, shop away. Once that virtual cart is full of groceries and more from your Walmart store, choose a delivery time. First-come, first-serve, same-day time slots are available as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 8 p.m. As long as you hit the minimum of $35, delivery is free.

You can also sign up at www.walmart.com/plus, where you can find details on the other perks of the membership, like member prices on fuel and in-store mobile scan & go shopping.