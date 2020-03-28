Get Free Blue Light Lenses at GlassesUSA.com

Free Blue Light Lenses FREEBLUE Photo : Caleb Woods ( Unsplash

Free Blue Light Lenses | GlassesUSA.com | Use code FREEBLUE

Blue light is bad for you. The blue light from LEDs is why we’re not supposed to look at phones or computers an hour before bed, it’s why office workers often deal with eyestrain, and there’s a good chance that’s why you’re getting headaches. We’re using these devices more than ever before, and GlassesUSA.com has a great deal to combat that—free blue light lenses with the code FREEBLUE.

Here is how GlassesUSA.com works:

1. Pick the frames you want

2. Choose what you’re going to use the glasses for, and fill in the prescription if you have one

3. For this deal, pick either the value or standard lens package, then the ‘Clear with Blue Light’ option

4. Head to the cart and enter the FREEBLUE code

And you’re done! The best part is that this code stacks with other codes, too. When I was testing the deal out, the code SPRING60 was automatically applied to my order before I went to the cart, and that helped to save even more.

The FREEBLUE deal runs for a week, so make sure to take advantage of it soon!