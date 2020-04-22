It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

Get Free 4k TV for Life With Aukey's Digital Antenna, Now Just $7

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAukeyAukey Deals
257
Save
AUKEY 4K TV Antenna | $7 | Amazon | Use code CKUWWDEL
AUKEY 4K TV Antenna | $7 | Amazon | Use code CKUWWDEL
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

AUKEY 4K TV Antenna | $7 | Amazon | Use code CKUWWDEL

Done with cable? If you’re not much of a TV person and you just want to catch your daily news and Judge Judy episodes, perhaps a digital antenna is all you need. AUKEY’s is already cheap enough on its own, but it falls to an insanely low $7 with promo code CKUWWDEL.

Advertisement

Shipping with a signal amplifier and a 10-foot coaxial cable, AUKEY claims it serves up all local HD channels within 80 miles, but keep in mind those claims are usually based on more-than-ideal circumstances.

Even if you only get half that range, though, you should be in good shape. And you’ll be ready for 4K TV once the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard is rolled out later this year, so don’t hesitate to pull the trigger.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50, Digital and Physical Extras Included

Give Your Gadgets an Exta Lifeline with RAVPower’s 20100mAh Portable Charger for $10 Off Right Now

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

What Are You Spending Your Stimulus Check On?