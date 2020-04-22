Get Free 4k TV for Life With Aukey's Digital Antenna, Now Just $7

AUKEY 4K TV Antenna CKUWWDEL Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

AUKEY 4K TV Antenna | $7 | Amazon | Use code CKUWWDEL

Done with cable? If you’re not much of a TV person and you just want to catch your daily news and Judge Judy episodes, perhaps a digital antenna is all you need. AUKEY’s is already cheap enough on its own, but it falls to an insanely low $7 with promo code CKUWWDEL.

Shipping with a signal amplifier and a 10-foot coaxial cable, AUKEY claims it serves up all local HD channels within 80 miles, but keep in mind those claims are usually based on more-than-ideal circumstances.

Even if you only get half that range, though, you should be in good shape. And you’ll be ready for 4K TV once the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard is rolled out later this year , so don’t hesitate to pull the trigger.