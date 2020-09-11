It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Freaky With a Sexy Ella Paradis Sex Toy Bundle, Only $44

ignacia
Ignacia
Spicin’ Up the Bedroom Bundle | $44 | Ella Paradis
Why not try something new with bae in quarantine? There’s honestly nothing better to do than...get off when you get off, if you know what I’m saying. Ella Paradis can definitely help with that. For a low $44, you can get your hands (and private parts) on a Better Love Fiji couples vibrator, a masturbation sleeve, lube, lace cuffs, and a pack of sex cards with different positions you can...tie yourself up in. What are you waiting for? Mutual orgasms are just a flick of the bean away.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

