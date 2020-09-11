Get Freaky With a Sexy Ella Paradis Sex Toy Bundle, Only $44

Spicin’ Up the Bedroom Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Why not try something new with bae in quarantine? There’s honestly nothing better to do than...get off when you get off, if you know what I’m saying. Ella Paradis can definitely help with that. For a low $44, you can get your hands (and private parts) on a Better Love Fiji couples vibrator, a masturbation sleeve, lube, lace cuffs, and a pack of sex cards with different positions you can...tie yourself up in. What are you waiting for? Mutual o rgasms are just a flick of the bean away.