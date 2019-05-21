Photo: Amazon

Tile recently released new gadget finders with user-replaceable batteries, addressing a longstanding concern, and in my opinion, eliminating any reasonable justification for not buying at least one.



Now, you can pick up four Tile Pros for just $75, which is within $1 of an all-time low, and basically like buying three and getting one for free.

The Pro is water resistant, has a 300' range (twice as far as the Tile Mate), and an extra loud speaker. I have a Tile on my keychain, which I’ve used just as often to find my phone as I have to find my keys, and even if you can’t think of four things you want to keep track of, maybe you could go in on this purchase with a friend or two.