Image: DevaCurl

DevaCurl has attained cult status among those of us with hair that falls somewhere on the spectrum of wavy to kinky. And if there was ever a day to stockpile the shampoo, conditioner, and stylers you need to maintain your curly mane, it would be today. DevaCurl has extended their Cyber Monday sale, which means you can still snag four full-size products for just $65. Since prices range from about $22 to $28 per product, it’s a deal you and your curls won’t want to miss.

