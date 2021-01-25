Get Foamy With a Cuisinart Tazzaccino Milk Frother, 68% off

Cuisinart Tazzaccino Milk Frother Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Cuisinart Tazzaccino Milk Frother | $59 | Morning Save



Start your mornings off right with a Cuisinart Tazzaccino Milk Frother. Only $59 over on Morning save (originally $185) , you can warm up and foam any kind of milk for lattes and cappuccinos with a click of a button. The milk itself takes about a minute to heat, and it comes with a frothing spoon, as well as an integrated spout for instant pouring. Cleanup is also easy peasy with a non-stick milk tank.