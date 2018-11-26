Photo: The Bouqs

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Garlands, wreaths, and poinsettias are a crucial elements for traditional Christmas decor, and so much the better if they’re live. Today only, The Bouqs offers you the chance to festivate your home and save money at the same time, with 25% off sitewide via coupon code CHEERS25. Plants also make nice gifts for people who want for nothing, so maybe if your parents absolutely refuse to tell you what they want for Christmas because they “don’t need anything,” you could send them a floral arrangement and win the Favorite Child trophy for the year. (Don’t think you’re off the hook if you’re an only child — the dog or cat could totally swoop in and claim the award if you fail to earn it.)

