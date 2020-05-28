It's all consuming.
Get Five Two-Way Radios for $95 Before the Zombie Outbreak Hits

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Five BaoFeng Two-Way Walkie Talkie Radios | $95 | Amazon | Use code 5PCSUV5R

The way 2020 has gone so far, it’s only a matter of time before we’re living in a real world Walking Dead scenario. Prepare now with a set of five two-way dual band walkie talkie radios, plus the earpieces and a programming cable, for $95. Use code 5PCSUV5R for the discount, and you can thank me later (preferably with an I.O.U. to not eat my brains if you end up turning).

