Get Fitness Boxing 2 for $35 and Punch to the Beat of "It's My Life" by Bon Jovi

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise Screenshot : Nintendo

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise | $35 | Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is a surprisingly good exercise tool, as it turns out. Ring Fit Adventure was a breakout hit in 2020 as people looked for creative ways to work out at home. With a year of full isolation approaching, fans may be ready to say goodbye to Tipp and switch up their routine. If that’s the case, Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise is on sale for $35 at Am azon, and it might be a good change of pace. The fitness game has players p unch along to the beat of music, making it a sort of rhythm game/workout hybrid. What’s notable about this is its truly inspired soundtrack that features song s like “Sandstorm” and Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life.” I mean, who doesn’t already punch along to “Born To Be Wild”? There’s a demo currently available on the Switch eShop, so give it a try and then buy it at a discount if you’re feeling the burn.