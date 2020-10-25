Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsFitness

Get Fit at Home With Up to 47% Off Ativafit Exercise Equipment

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
821
Save
Ativafit Adjustable Dumbbell | $69 | AmazonAtivafit Half Ball Balance Trainer with Straps | $53 | AmazonAtivafit Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser | $98 | AmazonAtivafit Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike | $104 | Amazon

Ativafit Adjustable Dumbbell | $69 | AmazonAtivafit Half Ball Balance Trainer with Straps | $53 | AmazonAtivafit Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser | $98 | AmazonAtivafit Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike | $104 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier

Ativafit Half Ball Balance Trainer with Straps | $53 | Amazon

Ativafit Adjustable Dumbbell | $69 | Amazon

Ativafit Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser | $98 | Amazon

Ativafit Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike | $104 | Amazon

With the ongoing pandemic, many of us are not stepping foot into a gym for a while. You can make your own private home gym though with an Amazon Gold Box deal on highly-rated Ativafit exercise equipment.

Advertisement

First up, you can get 47% off Ativafit adjustable dumbbells. Just $69 each, these dumbbells adjust up to 27.5 pounds.

If you need to get your blood pumping a bit more, you can snag a foldable indoor exercise bike for $104. With the weather getting colder, this will give you a way to stay active without facing the wind chill!

Advertisement

Even while you’re working, you can keep on moving with this under-desk bike pedal exerciser, down to $98.

If yoga or working on your balance are more your speed, this half ball balance trainer is only $52 today. There appears to be a $10 clippable coupon on Amazon on this item as well, but I couldn’t seem to get it to apply— your mileage may vary (by which I mean: Give it a try, but ya’ll.... please don’t yell at me in the comments if it doesn’t work).

G/O Media may get a commission
$10 off Your First Bag of Coffee
$10 off Your First Bag of Coffee

These deals are only good for today, so jump on them (and this trampoline—only $61 with a confirmed working clip coupon) while you can!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Le Creuset Stoneware, Kettles, and Cast Iron Items Are Up to 30% Off Today

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

Thursday's Best Deals: New iPad Air, Crane & Canopy Bath Towels, Atlas Coffee, Dyson Ball Vacuum, Aukey Webcam, and More

Smartphone Prices Are Out of Control. Here Are the Budget Phones That Don’t Suck, According to Gizmodo