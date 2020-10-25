Get Fit at Home With Up to 47% Off Ativafit Exercise Equipment

Ativafit Half Ball Balance Trainer with Straps | $53 | Amazon

Ativafit Adjustable Dumbbell | $69 | Amazon

Ativafit Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser | $98 | Amazon



Ativafit Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike | $104 | Amazon

With the ongoing pandemic, many of us are not stepping foot into a gym for a while. You can make your own private home gym though with an Amazon Gold Box deal on highly-rated Ativafit exercise equipment .

First up, you can get 47% off Ativafit adjustable dumbbells. Just $69 each, these dumbbells adjust up to 27.5 pounds.

If you need to get your blood pumping a bit more, you can snag a foldable indoor exercise bike for $104. With the weather getting colder, this will give you a way to stay active without facing the wind chill!

Even while you’re working, you can keep on moving with this under-desk bike pedal exerciser, down to $98.

If yoga or working on your balance are more your speed, this half ball balance trainer is only $52 today. There appears to be a $10 clippable coupon on Amazon on this item as well, but I couldn’t seem to get it to apply— your mileage may vary (by which I mean: Give it a try, but ya’ll.... please don’t yell at me in the comments if it doesn’t work).

These deals are only good for today, so jump on them (and this trampoline—only $61 with a confirmed working clip coupon) while you can!

